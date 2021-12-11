Atmospheric river bringing rain, cold front to Sonoma County

Rain, cold temperatures and a possible thunderstorm are all on deck as another atmospheric river moves through the North Bay.

The new system is expected to move through the region quickly and deliver less rain than the atmospheric river in October, which dumped up to a foot of rain in some areas, said Brian Garcia, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

The weather system is expected to arrive Sunday, and skies are forecast to clear up Tuesday.

Sonoma County’s coastal areas, including Sea Ranch, will likely experience the start of a cold front Saturday night.

“That cold front will sweep across the county through the Bay Area (Sunday) and bring a little bit of rain,” Garcia said.

The coast and northern end of the Mayacamas ― areas including St. Helena and The Geysers ― are expected to see the most rainfall, with totals topping about 5 inches, Garcia said. Areas along Highway 101 will likely see rainfall totals reach 2 to 3 inches.

Are you ready? A strong storm system will bring us widespread rain, gusty winds, and hazardous beach and marine conditions late tonight into early next week. So now's the time to clear those gutters, check the wipers, and secure any loose outdoor objects! #cawx pic.twitter.com/6ZMeepZBmq — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) December 11, 2021

Rain will fall off and on Sunday into Monday, Garcia said, and there is a slight chance of a thunderstorm and small hail on Monday.

“Typically we would see thunderstorms and small hail come through in the spring, but it’s not abnormal to see it (now),” said Garcia.

Over in the lower Russian River, the Monte Rio Fire Protection District is fueling up chainsaws and distributing sandbags to a few problem areas, said Monte Rio Fire Chief Steve Baxman.

“Usually with a storm like this we get a lot of trees down,” Baxman said.

A bout of cold temperatures will follow when the rain exits the area on Monday.

“By Tuesday morning, we’ll start to see the mercury plummet,“ Garcia said. ”We’ll get cold temperatures rolling in.“

Snow may also crop up at the higher elevations around 2,000 and 3,000 feet along the Mayacamas Mountains.

Over by Lake Tahoe, snowfall will eclipse 60 inches for a four-day period, Garcia said.

“This is great for the snow pack, for the drought situation,” Garcia said. “Everything is welcome.”

You can reach Staff Writer Emma Murphy at 707-521-5228 or emma.murphy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MurphReports.