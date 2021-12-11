Atmospheric river headed to Sonoma County, Bay Area

An atmospheric river is expected to bring as much as six inches of rain to parts of Sonoma County starting Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Over the course of the storm, which is to last through Tuesday morning, three to five inches of rain is possible for interior spots such as Santa Rosa, Petaluma and Sonoma. Coastal ranges could see four to six inches of rain, according to weather service meteorologist Sarah McCorkle.

The main rain event will be all of Sunday, but may kick up again Monday night.

Although the coming storm won’t be as intense as the October atmospheric river which dumped a record 7.83 inches of rain on Santa Rosa in a single day, “it’s forecasted to be the [weekend’s] most vigorous cold trough in the northern hemisphere,” said Rick Canepa, a weather service meteorologist.

The Tahoe Basin, which already saw two inches of snow Wednesday night into Thursday morning, is expected to get more than two feet of snow from the storm, according to the National Weather Service’s Reno office.

A major winter storm is taking shape and now is the time to start getting prepared for it. Expect significant travel issues starting Sat eve - midweek, especially in the Sierra. For more details on snow amounts and impacts click here: https://t.co/b8YxIxYO2c#NVwx #CAwx pic.twitter.com/whfDkA1udh — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) December 9, 2021

A dusting of snow is also a possibility at higher elevations in the Bay Area, with mountain peaks, including Mount St. Helena and Cobb Mountain, getting a couple of inches Saturday night. Northernmost Mendocino and Lake counties may see upwards of a foot of snow on mountaintops, Canepa said.

“It’s not definite, but we could see snow mixed with rain as the cold trough arrives,” Canepa said, regarding mountaintops across the Bay Area. “We’ll see as we get closer.”

“It’s a taste of winter,” Canepa said.

Rain is on the way! Projected rain totals from Sat evening thru Tues night showing coastal mountains could get anywhere from 4-6" (locally 8+") and interior urban areas could receive 1.5-3". There's even the chance for a dusting of snow at higher elevations. #CAwx #CArain pic.twitter.com/bFPFv3u5a8 — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) December 10, 2021

The brunt of the storm will be past Sonoma County by Sunday night, but on Monday evening the storm could have a slight uptick again, Canepa said.

Lingering showers are expected until Tuesday morning and isolated thunderstorms are expected Monday night.

Meteorologists are not expecting significant flooding, though some urban areas with low drainage could see minor flooding. A high surf advisory is likely for Monday and Tuesday, McCorkle said.

Pacific Gas & Electric Company announced Friday that the storm could bring widespread power outages.

“As seen with past storms, these wet and windy conditions might cause trees, limbs and other debris to fall into power lines, damage equipment and interrupt electric service,” PG&E said in a news release.

In response, PG&E said thousands of workers are on stand-by to respond to potential widespread outages and they are preparing equipment to make quick repairs.

Customers can find real-time outage information at the PG&E outage center website.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.