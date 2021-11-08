Atmospheric river to deliver overnight rain, gusty winds to North Bay

Another atmospheric river is expected to bring gusty winds and a solid downpour to the North Bay beginning Monday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

The incoming storm marks the second time in two weeks that the San Francisco Bay Area has seen an atmospheric river, which is a stream of moisture in the atmosphere that can produce heavy precipitation.

The rain is predicted to start as a drizzle shortly after 4 p.m. and pick up in strength between 7-10 p.m.

Santa Rosa and other low-elevation areas in the county could see between 1.5 and 2.25 inches of rain overnight. The North Bay mountains could see 2 to 4 inches, said weather service meteorologist Roger Gass.

The weather service has issued a wind advisory for much of the Bay Area, including Sonoma County, which begins at 7 p.m. and expires at 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Gusts up to 45 mph are anticipated across the region, Gass said.

Rain won't be the only concern out of this upcoming cold front. A ⚠️Wind Advisory ⚠️is in effect tomorrow evening and into early Tuesday morning as strong south winds are expected ahead of the upcoming cold front. #CaWx #Wind #BayArea pic.twitter.com/i5mfPgS7Al — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) November 8, 2021

The most recent atmospheric river came late last month and caused widespread flooding, power outages and traffic problems across the North Bay.

That storm dropped 7.83 inches of rain on Santa Rosa on Oct. 24, the highest 24-hour rainfall ever recorded in the city.

The rain arriving Monday evening won’t be nearly as heavy, according to Gass. He said low-lying areas could experience some flooding.

“It’s considered a weak to potentially moderate atmospheric river,” Gass said. “Nothing as potent and strong as the historic atmospheric river event we had in October.”

Meteorologists are expecting the rain to stop before dawn on Tuesday, and there is no more precipitation in the forecast this week.

Sonoma County is set to dry out and warm up after the storm, with temperatures reaching the low 70s on Thursday and Friday, according to Gass.

Good morning #BayArea & #Central Coast! Rain is on the way this evening and into tonight as a generally weak atmospheric river and associated frontal boundary moves through the region. Expect gusty winds tonight too. Here's a glace and your 5-day weather outlook. #CAwx #BayAreaWX pic.twitter.com/78v0q6ygOV — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) November 8, 2021

Track the storm using the real-time radar map below:

