Atmospheric river unloads rain, wind on Sonoma County

An atmospheric river made its entrance into Sonoma County late Saturday, bringing heavy rain and powerful winds that were expected to intensify throughout Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Meteorologists warned that the storm could flood roads, knock down trees, damage power lines and unleash landslides.

The storm was expected to gain momentum Sunday night and continue dumping rain on the North Bay on Monday and Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

The coastal hills and northern end of the Mayacamas range ― areas including St. Helena and The Geysers ― are expected to see the most rainfall, with totals topping about 5 inches, said Brian Garcia, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. Areas along Highway 101 will likely see rainfall totals reach 2 to 3 inches.

The system is expected to move through the region quickly and deliver less rain than the powerful atmospheric river in October, Garcia said. That storm dumped up to a foot of rain in some areas of the county, setting a new 24-hour record in Santa Rosa, where 7.83 inches fell in one day.

