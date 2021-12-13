Atmospheric river weakens in Sonoma County as another storm approaches

An atmospheric river that arrived in Sonoma County over the weekend is fading as it moves south through the Bay Area on Monday, but another storm is on the horizon, according to the National Weather Service.

Meteorologists are not anticipating widespread rainfall Monday in Sonoma County, but “there could be some pop-up showers and even thunderstorms,” said Jeff Lorber, a Weather Service forecaster.

48Hr rain total maps for:



a) >= 1.5"

b) >= 4.0"

c) >= 6.0" (9.07" at Mt Tamalpais)



The storm intensifies through today and brings the heaviest rain rates, especially over the Santa Cruz mountains & Central Coast.



Post frontal showers develop later today into early Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/2PitXieAzx — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) December 13, 2021

Further south, the atmospheric river is expected to intensify throughout the day, bringing heavy rain and lashing winds to Santa Cruz and Monterey counties.

By Monday morning, the storm had dropped about 1.75 inches of rain on Santa Rosa and 2 inches on Petaluma and Rohnert Park.

The western side of the county saw heavier precipitation, with a rain gauge in Cazadero measuring 3.2 inches and another in Venado racking up 2.9.

Occidental got 3.8 inches of rain, which was the most in the county.

In Forestville, an 80- to 100-foot fir tree fell Sunday afternoon into the second story of a home during the rain. One person was inside the home, on Woodside Drive, but was not injured, according to Forestville Fire Capt. Patrick Mills.

The tree also took out power and phone lines, which prompted PG&E to de-energize lines in the area, but service was restored by Monday morning.

While the atmospheric river makes its way out of the North Bay, another, weaker storm is approaching.

Beginning as early as Wednesday afternoon, that system is expected to deliver up to 2 inches of rain to the North Bay hills. It’s set to ratchet up overnight Wednesday and clear out by Thursday afternoon, according to Lorber.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.