Attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband follows years of GOP demonizing her

WASHINGTON - In 2010, Republicans launched a "Fire Pelosi" project - complete with a bus tour, a #FIREPELOSI hashtag and images of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) engulfed in Hades-style flames - devoted to retaking the House and demoting Pelosi from her perch as speaker.

Eleven years later, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) joked that if he becomes the next leader of the House, "it will be hard not to hit" Pelosi with the speaker's gavel.

And this year, Pelosi - who Republicans have long demonized as the face of progressive policies and who was a target of rioters during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol - emerged as the top member of Congress maligned in political ads, with Republicans spending nearly $40 million on ads that mention Pelosi in the final stretch of the campaign, according to AdImpact, which tracks television and digital ad spending.

The years of vilification culminated Friday when Pelosi's husband, Paul, was attacked with a hammer during an early-morning break-in at the couple's home in San Francisco by a man searching for the speaker and shouting "Where is Nancy? Where is Nancy?" according to someone briefed on the assault.

Police arrested the suspect, 42-year-old David Depape, who attacked Paul Pelosi, 82, and authorities plan to charge him with attempted murder and other crimes, San Francisco Police Chief William Scott said at a news conference Friday. Paul Pelosi was taken to a hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, the speaker's office said.

The Washington Post corroborated that a voluminous blog written under Depape's name and filled with deeply racist and antisemitic writings - as well as pro-Trump and anti-Democratic posts - belonged to the suspect. In a single day earlier this month, the blog had seven new posts. The titles included: "Balcks Nda jEwS," "Were the Germans so Stupid?" "Who FINANCED Hitler's rise to Power" and "Gas chamber doors."

For many Democrats, the attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband represents the all-but-inevitable conclusion of Republicans' increasingly violent and threatening rhetoric toward their political opponents - a phenomenon that escalated under former president Donald Trump, who prided himself on his inflammatory oratory and who was often reluctant to denounce white nationalists and others spewing hate speech.

"Sadly this attack was inevitable. Political violence is on the rise," Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.), said. "And instead of GOP leaders condemning it, they condone it with silence or, even worse, glorification."

Swalwell, from a neighboring Bay Area district, has been a stalwart Pelosi ally since entering Congress a decade ago and has had an up-close seat for the attacks regularly leveled against her. On Friday afternoon, the Justice Department announced that a 22-year-old Pennsylvania man pleaded guilty to calling Swalwell's office and, in conversations with his staff, threatening to kill him. The man told Swalwell's aides that he had many AR-15 rifles and that he intended to come to the Capitol.

Swalwell wrote a thank-you note on Twitter to the federal investigators and prosecutors, while also urging Republican leaders to speak out in a plea that seemed to apply equally to both his and Pelosi's situation. "MAGA political violence is at peak level in America," he wrote. "Somebody is going to get killed. I urge GOP leaders to denounce the violence."

After the Friday hammer attack, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) tweeted, "Horrified and disgusted by the reports that Paul Pelosi was assaulted in his and Speaker Pelosi's home last night." McCarthy said he contacted the speaker "to check in on Paul and said he's praying for a full recovery and is thankful they caught the assailant," according to a statement.

But McConnell and McCarthy declined to respond to Democratic accusations that GOP rhetoric has crossed the line into fomenting violence.

For a wide swath of Republicans, Pelosi is Enemy No. 1 - a target of the collective rage, conspiratorial thinking and overt misogyny that have marked the party's hard-right turn in recent years.

Among far-right extremist groups, the anti-Pelosi memes are often cruder and more violent, but the demonization of the Democratic House leader is no fringe phenomenon. Her face - sometimes adorned with devil's horns or a swastika - was plastered on signs at all the national rallies that led up to the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol. Pelosi is such a frequent target that it's common for right-wing pundits and protesters to refer to her only by her first name, as Jan. 6 insurrectionists did when roaming the halls of the Capitol searching for her while yelling: "Where are you, Nancy?"