Attic fire causes $150,000 in damage to Paulsen Lane home in Petaluma

Crews from Rancho Adobe Fire District rushed to the 100 block of Paulsen Lane on Monday shortly after 1 p.m. as smoke billowed from the top of a home.

Upon inspection, firefighters found a fire burning in the attic of the residence. Joined by engines from Wilmar Volunteer Fire Station, Cal Fire and U.S. Coast Guard Fire team, the blaze was contained in less than an hour. Fire fighters stayed on scene to mop up the damage.

In total the home sustained $150,000 in damage, fire crews estimated.

“The cause is still under investigation; however, the fire appears unintentional,” said Andy Taylor, fire marshal for Rancho Adobe Fire District.

