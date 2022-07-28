Attorney general won't take over case of San Francisco mayor's brother

SAN FRANCISCO — The Attorney General's Office has declined a request by San Francisco's newly appointed district attorney to take over a case involving a relative of her husband and another related to Mayor London Breed’s brother.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins was appointed by Breed earlier this month to replace ousted District Attorney Chesa Boudin.

Shortly after her appointment on July 8, Jenkins asked Attorney General Rob Bonta to take over the case of Breed’s brother, Napoleon Brown, and the prosecution of two men charged in the killing of Jerome Mallory, a cousin of Jenkins’ husband.

The Attorney General’s Office told Jenkins in a July 22 letter the San Francisco District Attorney's Office has “taken appropriate measures to establish an ethical wall around DA Jenkins, which remains in place and eliminates any ethical concerns about the cases.”

In 2018, Breed was fined $2,500 for using official stationery to write Gov. Jerry Brown asking to commute her brother’s sentence.

A resentencing hearing for Brown is scheduled for Aug. 15 at a San Francisco court.

Mallory, 18, was fatally shot in San Francisco's Bayview District in 2020.

Jenkins said in a statement Wednesday that she will not get involved in the cases “to avoid any appearance whatsoever of a conflict.”

"I am exploring whether other local agencies may be an option. Regardless, these cases will be handled according to the law and with integrity,” she added.