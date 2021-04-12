Attorney General’s Office to investigate Dominic Foppoli sexual assault allegations

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence, you can contact:

The state Attorney General’s Office will take over as the lead agency prosecuting any potential criminal charges against Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli, who has been accused of sexual assault by six women, after a conflict of interest within the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office forced local prosecutors to recuse themselves from the case.

Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch asked the state agency to step in Monday after allegations by a member of her own staff surfaced over the weekend, creating a conflict of interest in her office’s investigation, Ravitch said.

“I was advised this morning by that agency that they will immediately assume the responsibilities of reviewing these incidents, and if appropriate, charging and prosecuting any relevant violations of the law,” Ravitch said in a statement Monday afternoon.

On Saturday, Esther Lemus, a deputy district attorney in Ravitch’s office and a member of the Windsor Town Council, became the sixth woman to publicly accuse Foppoli of sexual assault.

Lemus leveled the accusations after Foppoli accused her of pressuring him “into an intimate experience that I did not want by someone more influential and with power over me,” according to a statement issued by Foppoli earlier Saturday.

Lemus said Foppoli slipped her drugs to facilitate sex without her consent, leading to sexual assaults in February and August 2020.

Five other women have also accused Foppoli of sexual assault, four of which detailed their allegations to the San Francisco Chronicle in a story published on Thursday. A fifth woman, a former girlfriend of Foppoli’s, told the Chronicle in a story published Saturday that he had handcuffed her to a bed without her permission in 2002 and sexually abused her.

Last week, Ravitch announced her office would investigate the allegations against Foppoli in tandem with the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, which opened an investigation into the case Thursday.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.