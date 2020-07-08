Attorney: Man was shot in back by Los Angeles County deputy

LOS ANGELES — An 18-year-old man killed by a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy last month was shot five times in the back, the family's lawyer said Wednesday.

Andres Guardado, who friends and relatives said worked as a security guard at an auto body shop while he learned to be a mechanic, was shot June 18 near the city of Gardena. The state attorney general's office is monitoring the investigation, and the sheriff's department did not immediately have a comment Wednesday.

Guardado's family commissioned an independent autopsy after the sheriff’s department put a “security hold” on coroner’s records. Attorney Adam Shea called for release of the official autopsy in a statement and released a black-and-white photo showing bullet holes in Guardado’s back.

“Andres was a good boy, he was our son and he had so much life ahead of him. Our son did not deserve to die this way,” parents Cristobal and Elisa Guardado said in the statement.

Guardado also a had graze wound to his left forearm, according to the July 26 independent autopsy. Preliminary toxicology testing showed the teen did not have any drugs or alcohol in his system, the report said.

Authorities have said deputies saw Guardado talking to someone in a car blocking a driveway and that Guardado had a loaded “ghost” gun that appeared to have been pieced together from different parts, lacked a serial number and had an illegal high-capacity magazine.

The department said Guardado saw the deputies and ran, leading to a chase. A deputy fired at Guardado, who was struck in the torso and died at the scene. No specific details of why the shooting occurred have been released. Investigators have said they don’t believe Guardado fired at deputies.

The sheriff's department has said he was too young to be licensed as a guard and wasn’t wearing a uniform.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors late last month called for oversight of the investigation by the county's inspector general. The board also asked its counsel to report on alternative plans for an independent probe.