Audie Cornish, the former NPR host, heads to CNN+

Audie Cornish, who signed off as a host of NPR’s news program “All Things Considered” on Friday, is heading to CNN’s new streaming service.

The longtime NPR star, who had been a host of “All Things Considered” since 2012 and was a 17-year veteran of the public broadcaster, will host a weekly show for CNN+, as well as contribute to the streaming service’s slate of live programming, the network announced Monday. She will also appear on the cable news network during breaking news stories.

“I am very excited to join CNN and the CNN+ team,” Cornish said in a statement. “There are fresh stories to be told and new ways to tell them. CNN has a dynamic system of reporters and storytelling channels. I am thrilled to be a part of it.”

The move comes as CNN President Jeff Zucker builds a roster for CNN+, which is scheduled to debut in the spring.

Cornish’s exit from NPR followed the recent departures of other prominent NPR hosts of color, including Noel King, who went to Vox Media, and Lulu Garcia-Navarro, who went to The New York Times. Ari Shapiro, Cornish’s former co-host at “All Things Considered,” observed on Twitter last week that NPR was “hemorrhaging hosts from marginalized backgrounds.”

“If NPR doesn’t see this as a crisis, I don’t know what it’ll take,” Shapiro continued.

Cornish addressed the issue in a Twitter thread Thursday.

“My path through public media and frankly journalism has of course not been all roses,” she wrote, adding that she had often been “the only person of color” covering events. She added that circumstances have changed over the years “for the better.”

Last week, CNN announced it had hired Alison Roman, author of a popular cooking newsletter, to host a “highly opinionated and never finicky” cooking show for the planned streaming service. The network also announced that actress and producer Eva Longoria would host a series in which she travels Mexico and explores the culinary culture there, similar to the CNN show “Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy.” Last month, anchor Chris Wallace left Fox News to join CNN+.