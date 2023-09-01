Audit: Sonoma County deputy violated policy by deploying K-9 on unarmed man in Cotati

A Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy violated policy when he deployed a K-9 on an unarmed man during an investigation into a 2021 carjacking in Cotati, according to an audit of the internal investigation.

The findings were included in a report released Friday afternoon by Sonoma County’s Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review & Outreach, or IOLERO.

The report examined the events of June 2, 2021 when Deputy Shawn Forghani deployed a K-9 that bit McKinleyville resident Adam Gabriel near Portal Street and Primero Court in Cotati.

Forghani was responding to an armed carjacking involving a Jaguar convertible by a suspect who had initially been driving a green Subaru Forester.

Gabriel who was driving a similar Subaru when Forghani pulled him over and ordered him out of the vehicle.

Gabriel was on his knees with his hands in the air when the K-9 was deployed and bit Gabriel’s arm. Investigators later concluded Gabriel was not involved in the carjacking.

“Accordingly, based on the record as it presently stands, we conclude use of canine force violated prevailing law and SCSO policy,” the IOLERO report states.

The Press Democrat has reached out to the Sheriff’s Office for comment.

This is a developing story.

