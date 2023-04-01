Authorities: 2 arrested in January fire that was ‘planned attack’ in Rohnert Park

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of arson in connection with a January fire at a Rohnert Park condominium, police said Saturday.

Danesha Morales, 26, was arrested March 2 and Breanna Lewis, 36, was arrested Friday, Rohnert Park Deputy Public Safety Chief Aaron Johnson said in a news release. Both were from San Francisco and former tenants at the condominium, Johnson said.

The 1. a.m. Jan. 9 fire at a Golf Course Drive condominium displaced one resident — who came home to the smell of smoke — and caused about $200,000 in damage, Johnson said in the release.

“This was not a random act of violence; rather a planned attack to the victim’s property,” Johnson said.

At the time of the fire, it was not clear how it started and the circumstances appeared suspicious, Johnson said, and the case was assigned to an arson investigator in the department’s Community Oriented Problem Solving Team. The investigation determined the property had been vandalized and the fire intentionally set.

No further information would be released, Johnson said in the news release, “based on the complexity of this investigation and to preserve the integrity of the case.”

Morales and Lewis were booked into the Sonoma County jail on suspicion of arson of an inhabited structure, burglary and felony vandalism, Johnson said.

