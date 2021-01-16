Authorities arrest American Canyon man after discovery of explosive devices at Napa business

An American Canyon man is in custody after law enforcement officials found what they describe as explosive devices in his downtown Napa business on Friday, officials say.

Ian Rogers, 44, was arrested and booked on suspicion of a variety of offenses, including possession of materials to make an explosive device, possessing an assault weapon, and manufacturing or transporting an assault weapon. Bail is set at $5 million.

The Napa County Sheriff's Office bomb squad was called to British Auto Repair of the Napa Valley on Action Avenue late on Friday morning and used its robot to locate a number of what they described as suspicious devices. The devices were moved to a bunker created from used ties and detonated in the late morning and early afternoon.

The Vine Trail, which runs next to the facility, was closed for several hours, though nearby streets were not closed.

The sheriff's office did not release additional details late Friday.