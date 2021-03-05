Authorities ask for help finding missing Windsor teen

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a missing Windsor teen last seen Thursday morning.

Relatives have not heard from Rebecca Henderson, 13, since she was spotted in her hometown just after 7 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Henderson was wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and a white beanie with the word “Cookies” embroidered on it before she went missing, the agency said.

Anyone who has seen Henderson or knows where she is can call authorities at 707-565-2121.

