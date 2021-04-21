Subscribe

Authorities believe Lake County man fatally shot wife before turning gun on himself

ETHAN VARIAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 21, 2021, 12:26PM
Authorities believe a Lake County man fatally shot his wife and then shot and killed himself Tuesday night following a domestic dispute at their home in Nice, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 7 p.m., sheriff’s dispatchers received a call from a man saying he had killed his wife and was going to take his own life. When deputies arrived at their home on the 3400 block of Boggs Avenue, they found a man, Kenneth Lovelady, 60, and his wife, Laura Lovelady, 56, had suffered gunshot wounds.

Laura was pronounced dead at the scene. Kenneth was taken to Sutter Lakeside Hospital in Lakeport and then airlifted to another medical center, where he died shortly after arriving, said Lt. Corey Paulich.

Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the shooting and have no other outstanding suspects.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Dean Preader at 707-262-4231

You can reach Staff Writer Ethan Varian at ethan.varian@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5412. On Twitter @ethanvarian

