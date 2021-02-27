Authorities believe no foul play in body found at Sonoma State on Friday morning

A body of a man was discovered Friday morning in a remote section of Sonoma State University though authorities said there does not appear to be foul play in his death.

A local resident phoned 911 at 7:50 a.m. after discovering the body of the man near the Butterfly Garden on campus. The area is along the Copeland Creek Trail and just south of the Green Music Center.

The university in an email to students said that the man was not a student nor an employee of the university. “At this time, there is nothing to suggest foul play in this case,” the email read.

The campus is largely free of students this semester as a result of the pandemic with the exception of a few who are taking lab courses, said spokeswoman Julia Gonzalez.

The Sonoma State Police Department and the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department coroner’s division are investigating the case. The man has been identified as a local resident, according to the email. The cause and manner of the death is still under investigation as of Saturday, said Sheriff’s Lt. Sean Jones.