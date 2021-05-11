Authorities clear homeless camp near downtown Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa on Tuesday was clearing a homeless camp that has taken shape near downtown.

The 30-person camp, near 6th and Morgan streets, swelled immediately after the city cleared homeless campers out from Highway 101 underpasses in the middle of last month.

It is the latest in a series of actions taken by the city this year to clear any camp that grows to a significant size.

Without a sanctioned place to park and camp, many of the encampments have built up on sidewalks and roadsides.

In several recent sweeps, police have cited the danger of collisions with automobiles and commercial vehicles as one of many reasons to conduct a sweep.

The sweeps have continued as advocates for the homeless and homeless residents have clamored for city and county officials to provide them a safe and sanctioned camping place.

The city cleared three homeless camps in other parts of Santa Rosa over a two-week stretch in late February and early March. One of those sites included a significant 50-person encampment on Industrial Drive.

Then April 13, police swept the Highway 101 underpasses — once more rousting about 50 homeless people. Two weeks ago, police cleared another 35 people from an encampment on Roberts Avenue. That one was the site of a popular member of the homeless community’s death following a March 23 vehicle assault.

Just last week, the city cleared an encampment on Yolanda Avenue in southern Santa Rosa. That encampment had also swelled in recent weeks.

Santa Rosa has one of the highest per capita rates of homelessness among suburban communities in the nation, according to statistics kept by the federal government. Sonoma County’s latest homeless count found up to 562 chronically homeless individuals in the city.

Staff writer Andrew Graham contributed to this report.