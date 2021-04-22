Authorities clear Santa Rosa homeless camp where woman was killed in crash

Santa Rosa police officers and public works employees moved Wednesday to clear a Roberts Avenue homeless encampment where a woman was killed last month in a fatal hit-and-run crash just feet from the tent where she had slept.

The move came with little warning, according to some advocates for Sonoma County’s homeless community who were on the scene, and no public announcement from the city.

Police officers gave the roughly 35 camp residents time to collect the belongings they could, and officers had provided notice about the sweep the night before, Santa Rosa police Sgt. Jonathan Wolf said. Officers had been frequent visitors to the camp and had warned its occupants to stay out of the roadway, he said.

Neighboring business and property owners complained about the camp spilling into the street and blocking access to Roberts Avenue, Wolf said. The camp had made travel difficult for tractor trailers that frequently use the short stretch of street off Sebastopol Road to access a commercial property, he said. Truck drivers were reporting near misses with camp residents, Wolf said.

On Wednesday, tractor trailers moved past the encampment even as the sweep proceeded, with city workers using heavy machinery to gather debris and abandoned belongings.

“It just hit a point where we realized it is now such a danger that somebody is going to get hurt,” Wolf said.

The encampment became established mostly after city and county Regional Parks officials displaced another, larger nearby settlement on the Joe Rodota Trail earlier this year.

Some of the Roberts Avenue camp residents gathered Sunday at nearby Olive Park for a memorial service for their friend and neighbor Kellie Jones, who was killed at the encampment on March 23.

Police suspect that Clifford Adams, 53, gunned his car toward a man with whom he had been fighting moments before at the edge of the roadside encampment. The car plowed into the encampment, striking and killing Jones, according to police.

Jones and others had moved onto Roberts Avenue after being displaced by authorities from the Joe Rodota Trail camp.

Advocates, Jones’ friends and family have blamed the camp sweeps for pushing homeless people into areas like Roberts Avenue, where people end up on the edge of roadways due to a lack of other options.

As city workers driving front-end loaders began cleanup work at the far end of the camp, one of those friends, Nycee McCloud, 51, swept up trash in front of a memorial to Jones composed of balloons, flowers and empty liquor bottles, draped and piled against a fence.

Sunday evening, Jones’ friends had sent up floating lanterns at the camp, some carrying messages in her honor, McCloud said. Now she worried the camp cleanup would erase the memorial and Jones’ memory.

“I feel like she’s going to get lost and people aren’t going to remember her,” she said. “We weren’t ready to let the memorial go.”

Police, however, did not remove the makeshift remembrance, leaving that choice up to the property owner who owns the fence.

Police made no arrests during the camp sweep, Wolf said, and city workers cleaned up 80 yards’ worth of debris.

