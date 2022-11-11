Other resources for those experiencing mental health crises here:

How it works: Routes callers to trained mental health professionals at regional crisis centers, who then refer those in need to local crisis support services.

Authorities are continuing the search for a Santa Rosa doctor who has been missing for two weeks in Santa Rosa.

Dr. Bruce Montgomerie, 59, a pediatrics specialist affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center, was last seen leaving his home at about 5 p.m. Oct. 26, Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Chris Mahurin said Thursday.

Family members reported him missing the next day.

Investigators don’t suspect foul play in Montgomerie’s disappearance, though the reporting party indicated he might be suicidal.

An investigation tipped police to Montgomerie’s possible whereabouts in Monte Rio. A search of the area was conducted in cooperation with the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department, but he wasn’t located.

As the search area widened, sheriff’s deputies located Montgomerie’s light-blue Subaru Outback on Oct. 28 in the parking lot at the Jenner Headlands Preserve just north of Jenner.

Investigators found Montgomerie’s phone in the vehicle, and his jacket was discovered near the cliffs across Highway 1 above the Pacific Ocean, Mahurin said.

Law enforcement searched the area by boat and helicopter but did not find any other trace of him.

“Right now, our detectives are following up on any leads to help locate Mr. Montgomerie,” Mahurin said, “but we are concerned by the information that he may be suicidal.”

Montgomerie is white and has brown hair and blue eyes. He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Montgomerie’s disappearance can contact the Santa Rosa Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (707) 528-5222.

