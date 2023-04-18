Authorities last week determined the identity and cause of death of a man whose remains were found in 2021 near Highway 101 in Mendocino County, officials said Tuesday.

The man, Thaddeus Bradley, was identified through DNA analysis by the California Department of Justice, according to a news release Tuesday from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office.

The man’s remains were found Sept. 20, 2021, by a motorist who had stopped to walk their dog near North Highway 101 and Underpass Road, south of Longvale.

The motorist contacted the Sheriff’s Office, which opened an investigation to identify the remains and determine a cause and manner of death.

Bradley’s mother reported him missing to the Arcata Police Department in July 2022, a little under a year after his remains were found, according to the release.

Arcata police gathered DNA samples from Bradley’s family after the report and entered them into the National Combined Missing and Unidentified System. The California Justice Department notified the Sheriff’s Office that Bradley’s sample matched another.

Bradley’s death was determined to be accidental, caused by a drug overdose, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

