Authorities ID Vallejo man killed trying to cross Highway 101

The Sonoma County Coroner’s Office identified a 19-year-old Vallejo man struck and killed Saturday night as he crossed Highway 101 as Christopher Perez Jr.

Perez Jr. was walking west across the highway from a gas station parking lot just north of Todd Road when an approaching northbound Chevrolet Camaro hit him, California Highway Patrol officer David DeRutte said Monday.

The incident happened at about 11:23 p.m.

Perez Jr. suffered major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Camaro driver, who had attempted to avoid the crossing pedestrian, pulled over and complied with investigators. He had the right of way in this case, DeRutte said.

Two lanes of Highway 101 were blocked for about 2 1/2 hours following the collision.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Staff Writer Madison Smalstig contributed to this report. You can reach Staff Writer Jeremy Hay at 707-387-2960 or jeremy.hay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @jeremyhay