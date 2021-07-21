Authorities identify Clearlake man killed in Colusa County crash

The man who died July 11 in a head-on collision in Colusa County has been identified as Roman Calderon, 57, of Clearlake, the California Highway Patrol said.

Calderon was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which injured four others on Highway 20 east of Highway 16, the CHP said.

Calderon was thrown from a 2014 Toyota Tacoma that collided with a 2017 Dodge Durango just before 8 p.m., according to the CHP.

Investigators said Calderon, who was alone, was heading west at a high rate of speed when he drove into the opposite lane in front of the eastbound Dodge.

The driver of the Dodge was a 27-year-old Orland man. A 40-year-old woman, a 7-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl were also in the car. They were all wearing seatbelts or in child safety seats, the CHP said.

Both children were airlifted to UC Davis Medical Center for moderate injuries and the woman was airlifted to Kaiser Permanente Vacaville Medical Center for major injuries.

The 27-year-old man had moderate injuries, but officials didn’t say if he was taken to a hospital.

The CHP is investigating whether drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.

