Authorities identify man fatally shot by Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy

The man who was fatally shot Friday by a Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy has been identified as a 36-year-old Lake County resident.

David Pelaez-Chavez of Lower Lake was identified Monday by officials with the Santa Rosa Police Department, which is investigating the shooting.

Pelaez-Chavez was standing 10 to 15 feet away from two sheriff’s deputies when one of them shot him at about 10:03 a.m. in a rural area east of Healdsburg, according to Santa Rosa police Sgt. Chris Mahurin.

He was holding a hammer and a gardening tool similar to pickaxe in one hand and a rock about the size of a cantaloupe in the other, according to Mahurin.

The deputy fired three bullets from his handgun, but it was unclear how many shots hit Pelaez-Chavez, according to Mahurin. He said that detail would become clear after an autopsy by the Marin County coroner, scheduled for Tuesday.

Pelaez-Chavez was pronounced dead at 10:29 a.m. by a paramedic who was flown in a helicopter to the site of the shooting, a forested area in the Franz Creek bed, on private property about a mile from a home in the 5600 block of Thomas Road.

The two deputies had found Pelaez-Chavez there after a search that lasted more than an hour.

Sheriff’s Office officials declined to answer questions Monday about the shooting or the events that preceded it. Misti Wood, a spokesperson for the agency, said any inquiries should be deferred to Santa Rosa police.

In a news release Friday, Sheriff’s Office officials said the search began when deputies were dispatched to a home in the 5200 block of Tre Monte Lane, roughly two miles west of where Pelaez-Chavez was found. The release said the deputies were responding to a report of a man breaking a window at the home.

Nobody at the home knew the man, Mahurin said.

The homeowner called 911 to report the incident at 8:20 a.m.

Investigators believe Pelaez-Chavez used a rock he held in his hand to smash a pane of glass on a door leading to the home’s master bedroom in an attempt to break in, according to Mahurin.

The homeowner then confronted him and Pelaez-Chavez fled, Mahurin said. He stole a pickup truck on the property that belonged to a worker there. The worker tried to stop Pelaez-Chavez from getting away by holding onto the truck, but Pelaez-Chavez drove away, dragging the worker on the ground for about 20 feet, according to Mahurin. He said the worker was not injured.

Authorities searching for Pelaez-Chavez found the pickup abandoned in the 5600 block of Tre Monte Lane, according to the Sheriff’s Office news release.

Neighbors told investigators the man had gone to several properties in the area Friday morning. None of the neighbors who were interviewed by authorities recognized him, according to Mahurin.

It was unclear why Pelaez-Chavez was in the area, a rural neighborhood dotted with ranches and wineries. Police are investigating whether he may have been hired to work at one of the properties in the area, according to Mahurin.

