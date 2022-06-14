Authorities identify man found dead in Healdsburg house fire

The person found dead during a house fire last week in Healdsburg has been identified as 26-year-old Chase McCann, a Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said Tuesday.

McCann was one of six people who lived at the house in the 500 block of Prince Street, where firefighters were dispatched at 8:03 a.m. Thursday, officials said.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.8686643&lat=38.615002&z=17">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Firefighters who went inside the burning home found McCann dead in a bedroom, officials said.

The other five residents were outside when firefighters arrived and nobody but McCann was found in the home.

Three cats and four birds died. Firefighters saved a dog and a cat, according to Healdsburg fire Chief Jason Boaz.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Coroner Unit is investigating McCann’s death. A spokesperson said he could not release any information about the investigation Tuesday.

The Healdsburg Fire Department is investigating the cause of the blaze.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.