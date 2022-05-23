Authorities identify man killed in Santa Rosa shooting

The man shot to death early Sunday in a southwest Santa Rosa cul-de-sac has been identified as Misael Carlos-Tafolla, 28, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said.

Police who responded to the shooting on Kenton Court in the Roseland neighborhood shortly after 1:30 a.m. found Carlos-Tafolla in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. He had a bullet wound in the side of his torso, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

The Santa Rosa resident was pronounced dead at the scene after police and paramedics gave him medical aid, authorities said.

Two of Carlos-Tafolla’s friends were in the vehicle with him when the shooting happened, but they were not injured, according to police.

Santa Rosa Police Department spokesman Sgt. Chris Mahurin said Carlos-Tafolla had just parked in front of a residence in the 2300 block of Kenton when a shooter pulled up beside him in another vehicle.

Police had not identified a suspect in the shooting on Monday.

The fatal shooting was Santa Rosa’s sixth homicide of 2022.

It was the first of three incidents in the city on Sunday that involved gunfire.

In the second incident, police responding to a report of gunfire at about 7 p.m. in the area of Apple Valley and West Steele lanes found shell casings but did not locate anybody involved.

The third shooting was reported at about 11:15 p.m. in the 1700 block of Greeneich Avenue. Police found a 27-year-old man with a bullet wound in his upper torso. He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition but was expected to survive, police said.

Police arrested Jose Figueroa Baltazar, 28, of Santa Rosa on suspicion of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the third shooting.

Investigators are looking into the possibility that the three shootings are connected, according to Mahurin.

