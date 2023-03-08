24-hour toll-free hotline is administered by the North Bay Suicide Prevention Program of Buckelew Programs: 855-587-6373

Authorities identified the Santa Rosa man who, after being pursued Friday morning by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputies, fatally shot himself.

Ronald Phillips, 56, was identified earlier this week by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office coroner’s unit.

Authorities pursued Phillips, who was driving a black pickup truck, after they received reports of “somebody shooting at other people” in the 3300 block of Santa Rosa Avenue.

Sheriff’s deputies spotted the truck, after being given a description of the vehicle, and attempted to pull it over.

After the driver, Phillips, refused to stop, the pursuit continued north on Highway 101. Phillips exited at Steele Lane and turned right on County Center Drive, toward the county complex.

The pursuit then proceeded east on Administration Drive and ended with a maneuver, where a patrol vehicle was used to immobilize the truck by hitting the car and forcing it to spin sideways.

Then there were reports of the driver drawing a gun.

When the truck came a stop, Phillips shot himself.

Phillips was transported to a local hospital, where he died 11:56 p.m.

Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Rob Dillion, in an interview Friday, stressed deputies did not shoot at the driver.

“We didn’t shoot at him. He shot himself,” he said.

