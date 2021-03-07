Authorities monitor shipwrecked vessel north of Dillon Beach for fuel leak

Authorities on Saturday were monitoring whether a grounded vessel that had crashed earlier on the shoreline north of Dillon Beach was leaking fuel along the Marin Coast.

The 90-foot vessel, American Challenger, is being monitored by an array of agencies as it is nestled around large rocks in a remote area south of Estero de San Antonio, according to the Coast Guard Lt. Toni Zimmerle.

A plane that flew over the vessel on Saturday morning observed a light sheen coming from the vessel but it was unknown whether the fuel tanks of the American Challenger were significantly damaged. A later flight didn’t pick up anything, Zimmerle said.

“We are trying to figure out what the actual pollution potential is,” she said.

An environmental unit was on the scene assessing protection strategies for sensitive sites in the area, including Tomales Bay, though there has been no confirmed reports of wildlife being injured from any oil spill, the Coast Guard said in a statement

The incident began at 8:45 a.m. Friday when the Coast Guard received a report that the Tug Hunter, which was towing the American Challenger, lost propulsion due to rope entangling its propeller. The Tug Hunter was based in Puget Sound, Washington, and heading south to Mexico to be take the American Challenger out of service, Zimmerle said.

The Coast Guard sent a cutter to monitor both vessels, but deteriorating sea conditions and visibility meant that they could not do any towing.

The Tug Hunter was anchored and later to be towed to Sausalito by another boat. The Coast Guard cutter crew remained on scene with the American Challenger, though at 1 a.m. the crew reported the vessel grounded onto the rocks.

The Coast Guard has set up a unified command along with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Office of Spill Prevention and Response, the Marin County Office of Emergency Services and the Greater Farallones Marine Sanctuary to monitor the incident.

The Coast Guard has asked the public not to approach any wildlife in the area that may be harmed and instead call the Oiled Wildlife Care Network at 877-823-6926.