The National Park Service, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office and local fire departments are searching Monday for the remains of the 52-year-old man who was possibly attacked by a shark Sunday off Wildcat Beach along Point Reyes National Seashore.

The agencies and others, including the U.S. Coast Guard, began looking on land, air and in the water Sunday morning after a group of people told authorities about 10:40 a.m. they saw possible shark activity from the beach after something happened to a person in the water.

The search continues for a missing person last seen in the water at Wildcat Beach this morning. On scene are personnel from NPS, Marin County/ Stinson Beach Fire, engines and UTVs, Reach 3 medical helicopter and a US Coast Guard helicopter and Cutter. — Point Reyes NPS (@PointReyesNPS) October 1, 2023

Authorities searched through the night for the man, who was described as 210 pounds with an athletic build, according to National Park Service Public Information Officer Christine Beekman.

He was last seen wearing black spandex shorts. Authorities do not know if he was a local resident.

By Monday morning, the water resources were called off and air resources had to turn away because of the fog, though the latter could return later.

Based on the length of the search, authorities now expect to recover a body, Beekman said.

Continuing the search on land are eight personnel from the Marin County Fire Department, Stinson Beach Fire Protection District, Marin County Sheriff’s Office, Point Reyes National Seashore and Golden Gate National Recreation Area.

It is still unknown if a shark attack was involved in the man’s disappearance, Beekman said.

