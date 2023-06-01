Petaluma Police are planning to hold a DUI checkpoint this Saturday evening as part of ongoing efforts to reduce the number of alcohol- and drug-related crashes.

The checkpoint is set to take place between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m. on June 3 at an undisclosed location, Petaluma Police Sergeant Walt Spiller announced in a Wednesday news release.

“The Petaluma Police Department encourages people who visit and enjoy Petaluma during the summer months, to plan ahead and either designate a sober driver, use ride share or call a taxi to avoid drinking and driving,” Spiller said.

Officers will be looking for signs of alcohol or drug impairment, Spiller noted, and will be checking drivers for proper licensing. The delay to motorists will be only momentary, Spiller said.

If needed, specially trained officers will be available to evaluate those suspected of drug-impaired driving.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.