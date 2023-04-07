Authorities: Santa Rosa man arrested after Sheriff’s K-9 finds 3 pounds of meth

A Santa Rosa man was arrested on suspicion of possessing methamphetamine for sale, authorities said Thursday.

A Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputy pulled over Eddie Mendonca on Todd Road at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday after seeing his pickup truck weaving in its lane, Deputy Rob Dillion, a Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, said in a news release.

The deputy, who was partnered with a Sheriff’s K-9, searched Mendonca’s vehicle because he was on a pretrial release for a previous case the terms of which allowed for him and his home to be searched without a warrant, Dillion said.

The K-9, Max, uncovered 3 pounds of suspected methamphetamine in the pickup, Dillion said.

After interviewing Mendonca, sheriff’s detectives searched his home and found approximately half a pound of suspected methamphetamine, Dillion said.

Mendonca was booked into Sonoma County Jail for felony possession of a controlled substance for sale, felony transportation of a controlled substance for sale, and violation of his pretrial release. He later posted $25,000 in bail and was released from custody, Dillion said.

