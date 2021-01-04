Authorities say Mendocino Coast drowning victim was from Rancho Cucamonga

Mendocino County authorities say the man who drowned during a weekend outing to the Mendocino Headlands was a Rancho Cucamonga resident named David Reyes Juarez, 45.

Juarez was part of an extended family group enjoying the rugged coastline Saturday afternoon when he climbed down to some rocks below the bluffs and fell or was swept off the rocks into a turbulent sea.

Horrified family members watched as a California State Parks lifeguard and other first responders searched the area for Juarez, eventually recovering the unconscious man from the churning, foaming water.

Efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.

Check back for updates on this breaking story.

You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.