Authorities searching for 2 in Highway 37 crash turned theft

Sonoma County deputies are looking for two women who are accused of robbing another motorist near the intersection of Highway 37 and Highway 121.

According to a sheriff’s report, at around 4:50 p.m. June 22, a woman who was driving westbound on Highway 37 rear-ended a second vehicle.

The woman then pulled over to the side of the road to exchange information with the motorist in the second car.

Two women got out of the second car and reportedly demanded money and physically attacked the woman who hit their car.

The woman told deputies that the pair pulled her from the car kicking and punching her and knocking her to the ground. The pair stole items from the woman before returning to their car and driving away.

A passerby stopped to help the victim, but left before being identified.

The suspects were driving a gray or silver Infiniti Crossover or SUV. They were last seen driving westbound on Highway 37.

If anyone has any information about this case, they’re asked to call 707-565-2121 and ask for Deputy M. Williams, regarding case number 210622-010.