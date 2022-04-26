Authorities searching for baby boy kidnapped from San Jose home

SAN JOSE – Authorities on Monday were investigating the kidnapping of a 3-month-old baby from his home in San Jose.

The kidnapping was reported just after 1 p.m. on the 1000 block of Elm Street. In a tweet, the San Jose Police Department said the suspect entered the home and left with the child in a carrier.

“The family does not recognize this suspect,” police said.

VIDEO: Kidnapping suspect recorded on surveillance footage released by San Jose Police

The suspect was described as a Latino man with a dark complexion and short hair. He was last seen wearing a gray baseball cap, a black face mask, a dark blue shirt, black pants and gray shoes with white trim.

The baby, identified as Brandon Cuellar, was last seen wearing a white long-sleeve onesie with dinosaurs on it.

Police said an Amber Alert will be issued once they have a description of the suspect’s vehicle or a license plate number.

Anyone who has seen the suspect or the baby can call 911. Those with information related to the case can contact detectives at 408-277-4166. Hotlines are also available at 408-537-1142, 408-537-1916 and 408-537-1282.

