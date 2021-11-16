Authorities seized computers, other electronics in search of Dominic Foppoli’s Windsor home, court records show

Sonoma County Sheriff’s authorities seized two laptops, a cellphone, multiple iPads and other electronics from the home of Dominic Foppoli last week in connection with an investigation into sexual assault and misconduct allegations against the former Windsor mayor, court records show.

The seized items, which also include a “Juc” brand recorder, a Canon camera, and a USB drive, were detailed in a search warrant return filed with the Sonoma County Superior Court Nov. 10, the same day investigators searched Foppoli’s home.

A judge signed off the search warrant seven days prior, on Nov. 3, after Sonoma County Sheriff’s Detective Michael Sealock asked Deputy Attorney General Geoffrey Lauter for permission to look for “evidence that tends to show a felony has been committed.”

Sealock was granted access to search Foppoli’s home as well as a white 2017 Tesla and a red 2010 Ford F-150.

The two-hour search of Foppoli’s Merlot Way home was led by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office and included members of a North Bay law enforcement task force specializing in computer evidence.

The raid stemmed from the first warrant served in an investigation launched by Sheriff Mark Essick in April in the immediate wake of the first set of claims aired by four women against Foppoli.

In all, nine women have given public accounts of their allegations against Foppoli, including rape, groping and forced oral copulation. Foppoli, 39, resigned in mid-May, bowing to vocal demands from fellow lawmakers and constituents that he step down amid the rising number of complaints about his reported behavior toward women.

Two additional women have since come forward to law enforcement, according to sheriff’s officials and Traci Carrillo, a Santa Rosa attorney representing seven of the women with allegations against Foppoli.

The California Attorney General’s Office is overseeing the case after District Attorney Jill Ravitch recused her office following allegations made by Windsor Councilwoman Esther Lemus, who accused Foppoli of sexually assaulting her. Lemus at the time was a deputy district attorney in Ravitch’s office.

Foppoli, the son of a wealthy local wine family who was first elected to the Windsor council in 2014, has denied committing any sex crimes and has not been charged in the case. A woman who identified herself only as a tenant at his home told The Press Democrat that Foppoli had told her he was going to Italy and would be there for “several months.”

Check back for updates on this developing story.