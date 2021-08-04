Authorities to clear relocated homeless camp near downtown Guerneville

Authorities plan to clear a homeless encampment in Guerneville Wednesday morning that was set up after a group of west county residents moved a prior camp in downtown to a nearby parking lot, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

The unsanctioned enforcement last month was met with both praise and anger from many locals in the lower Russian River town.

The men who organized the move say they worked with camp members to coordinate their relocation. But some of those who were displaced told The Press Democrat they felt like they had no choice in the matter.

Officials said they intend to offer all homeless people camping at the park and ride bus stop shelter space and services before clearing their tents and RVs.

Last summer, the county opened a temporary tent shelter at the site for homeless people at greatest risk of contracting the coronavirus.

This story will be updated.

