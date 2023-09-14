Some Cotati and Rohnert Park residents can expect to hear hi-low sirens next week as part of an evacuation drill, authorities said.

Starting at 4 p.m. Sept. 20, the Cotati Police Department, Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety and the Sonoma State University Police Department will drive through their respective areas for 15 minutes while blaring their sirens.

The sirens will be accompanied by a message alerting people it’s just a test, according to officials. Residents do not need to leave their homes during the drill.

The sirens are used by all Sonoma County law enforcement agencies during an evacuation.

The drill has been held for at least the last three years so residents may identify the siren and its meaning, Cotati Police Sgt. Paul Goodin said, as well as ensuring all areas can be reached.

Cotati Evacuation Zones! The map shows our Cotati evacuation zones. In the event of an emergency, we will order... Posted by Cotati Police Department on Thursday, September 14, 2023

The drill is being held before the typical peak of fire season in October. Cotati is encouraging residents to identify their evacuation zone listed on the city’s website and sign up for Cotati’s new alert system, Civic Ready, which is replacing Nixle as of Oct. 1.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.