Subscribe

Authorities: Watercraft rider seriously hurt in Lake Berryessa

NAPA VALLEY REGISTER
July 11, 2022, 7:58AM

A person was airlifted to the hospital with major injuries following a watercraft collision in Lake Berryessa on Saturday evening, authorities reported.

At about 6:45 p.m., first responders from the Napa County Sheriff's Office, California Highway Patrol and Cal Fire, among other agencies, were called to the Putah Creek Bridge, where the crash occurred, according to CHP's Golden Gate Division air operations unit.

A CHP helicopter flew the patient to Kaiser Permanente Vacaville Medical Center, the highway patrol said in a Facebook post.

The sheriff's office will investigate the incident, according to CHP.

Further details were not immediately available.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette