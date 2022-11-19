Auto burglary suspects arrested after foot chase on San Francisco freeway

Nov. 19—Three auto burglary suspects were chased down by police officers on foot in the middle of stalled traffic on San Francisco's 101 freeway last week.

A video filmed by an onlooker and released by KRON4 shows the suspects running from San Francisco Police Department and California Highway Patrol officers on the freeway, weaving between stopped cars. One suspect had a firearm, which he threw on the pavement during the chase, SFPD officials told SFGATE.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/XUYNvPjikkE">Click here to view this embed</a>.

According to officials, SFPD officers were performing citywide auto burglary and robbery abatement operations Nov. 11 when they began receiving several different calls describing a certain vehicle. At approximately 3:11 p.m., officers spotted a vehicle that matched those descriptions in the area of Market Street and Octavia Street. They followed the car as it turned onto the southbound 101.

The car soon pulled over onto the freeway's shoulder, at which point all three of its occupants exited the vehicle and began to flee from the officers on foot, officials said. One suspect then allegedly threw his gun onto the pavement. Officers were able to seize the gun and detain the three suspects.

"We'd like to take the credit for it, but that was pretty much all SFPD," Mark Andrews, a CHP spokesperson, told SFGATE. "We showed up at the last moment and just helped corral them — SFPD handled the rest."

Following the incident, officers arrested a 22-year-old from San Francisco and booked him on charges of possession of a loaded firearm, as well as "a litany of charges related to the auto burglaries, possession of stolen property, conspiracy and resisting arrest," officials said. Also arrested were an 18-year-old from Pacifica and a 17-year-old from Antioch. The adults were booked into county jail, and the juvenile was released to his mother.