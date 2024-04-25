When Gretchen Schoenstein was diagnosed with her third autoimmune disease in 2006, doctors told her she’d never run again. As she lay in pain in a hospital bed, unable to walk, she never thought she’d go on to run more than 120 half marathons.

The Sonoma resident has battled autoimmune diseases since age 9, and today lives with Hashimoto’s disease, sarcoidosis and one other.

Autoimmune diseases occur when the immune system mistakenly attacks the body, damaging and destroying its own tissues, cells and organs. Conditions such as multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, type 1 diabetes, lupus, celiac disease and many others fall under this classification.

More than 80 diseases have been identified as those that occur because of a malfunctioning immune system. According to the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, as many as 50 million Americans have an autoimmune disease, which makes it the third most prevalent disease category after cancer and heart disease.

Like many others who suffer from autoimmune diseases, Schoenstein dealt with pain and symptoms for many years before getting diagnosed. Because these diseases are often difficult to diagnose, many suffer for years before getting the medical support they need and can feel very lonely, invisible and hopeless.

As more research is conducted and more discoveries are made about the causes of these diseases and how to treat, prevent and hopefully cure them, awareness is rising. Schoenstein has found a purpose in supporting the cause by running to raise money for autoimmune disease research.

“When sarcoidosis first attacked me — that's the one where my joints and my lungs blew up — I couldn't walk for six weeks. I was in the hospital at UCSF for eight days. And when I was able to start walking again and living life a little bit again, that’s when doctors said, ‘You'll never run again.’ And I thought that's fine. I'm not a runner anyway. You're not taking anything away from me,” Schoenstein said.

A few years later, Schoenstein felt she needed something to aim for and decided to train for a big goal — running a half marathon, 13.1094 miles.

“And of course, all of my friends said, ‘Why not a 5K? Why you got to go so big?’” Schoenstein said. “But I needed something bigger than myself.”

Determined to face the challenge, Schoenstein accomplished her goal ― and did so against doctor’s orders.

“I did it anyway and I stayed curious the whole time. I was just open, like what can happen here? What's possible? In that moment, it made me feel strong and healthy and free, and I wanted more of that,” Schoenstein said. “And I’ll be honest, I think that first one, I 100% ran for myself. But after that, it’s always been about this bigger goal, this bigger community.”

She has since run 122 half marathons and in March, Autoimmune Disease Awareness Month, the Sonoman accomplished something remarkable.

Two races she planned on running fell on the same weekend; one in Washington, D.C., and the other in Portland the next day. When faced with the decision of which race to choose, she had an idea.

“Initially I thought, oh I have to choose between these two races that I’ve done before. They’re normally on different weekends. And how do I pick? Which one do I do? Then I had a thought in the middle of the night,” Schoenstein said. “What if there’s a third option? What if I don’t pick? What if I do both and make it this wild crazy idea?”

She reached out to an organization she had raised money for in the past, the Benaroya Research Institute, with the idea of running two half marathons on two coasts in two days for Autoimmune Disease Awareness month.

Benaroya Research Institute’s mission is to predict, prevent, reverse and cure diseases of the immune system. The organization was on board with Schoenstein’s plan to raise money for research.

“They made tank tops for me that say ‘two halves two coasts two days,’” Schoenstein said. “And it led to so many conversations and being able to share that it's a fundraiser and tell people what it's for — autoimmune disease awareness and advancing research. And suddenly I start hearing their stories.”

Schoenstein connected with others who are impacted by autoimmune diseases, either themselves or their loved ones.

“I really ran with all of those stories every time it was a difficult mile. I thought, OK, who am I running for? What is this all about? And going back over these number of years of running, it has always been bigger than me because I've always felt like there was a reason I was doing this,” Schoenstein said.