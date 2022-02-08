Average California gas prices nearing November record

The national average gasoline price surged to $3.44 per gallon, 14 cents more than a month ago and roughly $1 more than a year ago — a price U.S. motorists haven't seen since 2014, according to a new report for the cost of regular unleaded fuel.

But it still doesn't come close to what California motorists are paying at the pump.

Noted as the nation's most expensive gasoline market, California's average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel is $4.68 per gallon — about 3 cents more than a month ago and 3 cents away from matching the state's highest recorded average price last recorded in November, according to AAA's fuel survey.

Sacramento is following a similar trend.

As of Monday, the average regular gas price in Sacramento is $4.61 per gallon, which is close to where it sat a month ago and $1.24 more than a year ago. The capital region is also less than 10 cents away from hitting its record-breaking average and could see prices as high as $5 a gallon for the lowest-grade fuel by spring.

And several other California areas like Bakersfield, Santa Cruz, Santa Rosa, Napa, Oakland, Redding, San Francisco and San Diego are also close to hitting record highs.

Bakersfield's current average price for a gallon of regular gasoline is $4.62 per gallon, about 4 cents away from its highest recorded average. Santa Cruz's average price is $4.69 per gallon, roughly 8 cents below its highest average price.

While California cities like San Bernardino ($4.69 per gallon), Los Angeles ($4.74 per gallon) and Ventura ($4.72 per gallon) surpassed their highest recording average within the last couple of days.

The data, collected from AAA, was updated Monday, Feb. 7. Here are the regular gas prices per gallon in California by county, which differ from the metro areas listed below. See where you land:

SANTA ROSA

Current gas price average: $4.81

Highest recorded average: $4.87 per gallon as of Nov. 19

NAPA

Current gas price average: $4.87

Highest recorded average: $4.90 per gallon as of Nov. 25

OAKLAND

Current gas price average: $4.72

Highest recorded average: $4.79 as of Nov. 19, 2021

REDDING

Current gas price average: $4.61

Highest recorded average: $4.67 as of Nov. 21, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO

Current gas price average: $4.82

Highest recorded average: $4.88 as of Nov. 20, 2021

SAN DIEGO

Current gas price average: $4.67

Highest recorded average: $4.72 as of Oct. 8. 2012

HOW GAS FARES ACROSS THE COUNTRY

The other states that recorded the largest average increase include Michigan ($3.37 a gallon) Ohio ($3.26), Florida ($3.46), Indiana ($3.35), Minnesota ($3.28) Delaware ($3.38), Maryland ($3.40), Illinois ($3.61), Wisconsin ($3.20) and Kansas ($3.15).