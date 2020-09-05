Award-winning pizza chef defies odds with Windsor pizza joint

Back in early March, when most Sonoma County residents were still hugging and eating in restaurants, Leah Scurto had a vision for the vibe she wanted to create in her new Windsor pizza joint, PizzaLeah.

Customers would come in and sit down. They’d drink beer. They’d eat pizza and fresh salads. Maybe they’d watch some sports on TV. Maybe they’d just talk and laugh. They’d linger. They’d laugh some more. And when they were ready to leave, they’d head out with full hearts and full bellies, satisfied in every way.

It seemed so attainable, right there for the taking. The kind of place that could really promote a sense of community.

But five days after Scurto opened her doors for the first time, everything shut down because of the coronavirus.

Scurto, an award-winning pizza chef and 7-year member of the United States Pizza Team, was undaunted. She pivoted from a dine-in concept to take-out only. She modified salads and other menu items. She developed farmers market pizza specials. In a short time, she amassed a huge word-of-mouth following.

Today, PizzaLeah is little like what Scurto envisioned in the beginning — except, of course, for the mouth-watering pizza.

“At the end of the day I love making great pizza. And I can do that whether we’ve got a full dining room of family and friends or whether it’s just me in here and my staff is walking pizzas out to people’s cars,” she said. “I’m fortunate in that pizza is one of those items that travels OK.”

Starting small

Scurto never thought she’d forge a career as a world-renowned pizza chef.

After growing up around Sausalito, she went to college at the University of California, Santa Cruz and decided she needed a job. She had worked at a hamburger joint in high school and figured a gig in food service was probably a good bet. So she walked into one of two local branches of the Pizza My Heart chain, and the manager hired her on the spot. Her first assignment was slinging slices in the front. Within three months, Scurto had graduated to the kitchen.

Scurto became a valued member of the Pizza My Heart team. She worked her way through the company as it grew from the two stores in Santa Cruz to 24 stores around the Bay Area and beyond. Over 22 years, she worked in just about every position at the company. She ended her career there as executive chef.

But Scurto was more than just a chef for Pizza My Heart. She was a celebrity.

Sometime around 2006, she started making pizzas in national competitions and became an international celebrity on the stage of pie. One of her first big wins came in 2012, when she helmed the Pizza My Heart team that took home a trophy for Best Traditional Pizza at the International Pizza Challenge in Las Vegas. That victory was a big deal because it was the first time Americans had wrestled the title from Italians. The pizza world was stunned.

Scurto was invited to join the United States Pizza Team (yes, this is a real thing) in 2013. Her first official competition with the team was at the World Pizza Championships in Parma, Italy, the following year.

Most recently, last year, Scurto finished second at the 2019 West Coast Pizza Cup in San Diego. The year before, she took home the first-place award at the United States Pizza Cup.

“I learn so much at these competitions,” she said. “Everybody is giving you tips and pointers. People who make pizza are so different from the rest of the restaurant industry in that regard. They are willing to share. Everybody wants you to succeed.”

Heading north

Seeking a slower lifestyle, Scurto and her wife left their jobs in 2018 and moved to Sonoma County to live on some family property and start over. After stringing together consulting engagements and a few pizza gigs at wineries, Scurto decided her passion for pizza was still very much alive. PizzaLeah was born.

While Scurto admitted the timing of her opening was not great, she noted that the community has rallied around her.

“In a strange way, COVID catapulted people into coming in here for me,” she said. “I know my pizza speaks for itself. But in the beginning I felt like people were coming in because they heard that I opened right before everything shut down and they felt bad about it so they wanted to support me.”

Of course, once you taste Scurto’s pizza, it’s hard not to love it. Her thin-crust round pies are characterized by unlikely topping combinations. The L-O-L-A has mozzarella, pesto, roasted smashed potatoes and caramelized onions. The Old Grey Beard (which got the award at the West Coast Pizza Cup last year) has mozzarella, red sauce, fontina, Italian sausage, Calabrian peppers, hot honey and orange zest. Her eponymous pie, the Scurto, has meatballs created with a recipe by her Great Uncle Frank.