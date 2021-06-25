Subscribe

Ax-wielding Santa Rosa suspect arrested after barricading himself in SUV

COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 24, 2021, 9:24PM

A Santa Rosa man is in custody after breaking into a home to reclaim property while armed with a knife and ax Thursday morning, authorities said.

Skyler Fontaine, 27, was arrested after barricading himself in an SUV as he tried to leave Santa Rosa Mobile Estates on Santa Rosa’s southern outskirts, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 9 a.m. Thursday, Fontaine is alleged to have entered a home on Nannet Avenue by breaking through a window after an occupant wouldn’t let him in. He was armed with a knife but used an ax to break into a room after the victim locked himself inside, authorities said.

The suspect and victim knew each other, but their exact relationship wasn’t specified.

Fontaine chased the victim out a window and down a street “still with ax in hand,” Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Misti Wood said.

Fontaine returned to the home and recovered unspecified items before leaving in a Hyundai Tucson.

He was on Frisbie Avenue when Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies stopped him.

Fontaine barricaded himself in his vehicle for 30 to 45 minutes and, at 9:39 a.m., authorities issued an order for nearby residents to shelter in place, Wood said.

Fontaine was “agitated, yelling at times, threatened deputies and threatened to ram nearby patrol cars” and attempted to leave at least once before being boxed in, the Sheriff’s Office said.

He was taken into custody at 10:09 a.m. and the shelter-in-place order was lifted five minutes later.

“This is a real good example of effective de-escalation,” Wood said.

A knife and ax were recovered from the vehicle.

Wood added the victim was not injured and the home was still livable following Thursday’s incident.

Jail records show Fontaine was arrested on suspicion of burglary, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, exhibiting a weapon and vandalism.

He remained in jail custody Thursday night and was scheduled to appear in Sonoma County Superior Court as early as Monday.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

