Baby coyotes take up residence at a Tahoe home

A family of coyotes made a South Lake Tahoe residence their temporary home for the past two weeks, and a local nature lover captured their stay on video and in photos.

Tooge Sielsch, a longtime Tahoe resident, told SFGATE that the homeowner alerted him of the coyotes that made a den in a crawl space under the home and asked Sielsch to divert the coyotes away from the house.

Sielsch encouraged the homeowner to allow the coyotes to stay because he said the young animals would benefit from residing in a protected place, and he said they were likely to leave as the pups got older. "They're at that age that before they even come out of the den, you're really risking fatalities," he said.

The homeowner declined to comment to SFGATE.

With the homeowner's approval, Sielsch documented the litter's stay. Through video recordings, he observed the coyote's mother leaving for hours each day while the pups stayed in the den.

Sielsch said he's been documenting the 3- to 4-week-old pups for about two weeks, capturing the everyday lives of the mother coyote and her young.

Sielsch, who has nearly 700 Instagram videos of various animals in Lake Tahoe, said coyotes will make a temporary den under people's homes more often than residents may think.

"I think it happens probably more than people realize because, unlike a bear under a house — you put 400 pounds under a house, it can cause a lot of damage, and there's a lot of noise," he said. "Whereas the coyotes are so much smaller. They have such a small impact on that space, and that's why I talked the homeowner into letting the [coyote] family stay."

Sielsch said the family of coyotes left the residence Friday.