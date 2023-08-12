Along with face-painting and a stationary bike that blended smoothies, the backpacks loaded with pens, notebooks, calculators and other school supplies were a central feature of Catholic Charities’ annual Back to School Kickoff, held Thursday at the nonprofit’s new downtown Santa Rosa homeless services hub, Caritas Center.

About 50 backpacks were given out, as families experiencing homelessness and now staying at the Caritas Center Family Shelter prepared for the start of school this month.

“It’s very useful,” said Orlando Martinez, who picked up four backpacks for his children, got a free haircut for himself and enjoyed a barbecue chicken dinner.

Saving money on backpacks “helps us save money for rent in the future, for food, for a car,” said Martinez, whose family has been staying at the shelter for six months.

But linking people to services and resources was key as well.

There were information booths set up by organizations such as Head Start, the federally funded preschool program; Sonoma 4Cs, a nonprofit that connects families with child-care services; and LandPaths, which offers a variety of outdoor programs for families experiencing homelessness.

“If they have child care, then they’re able to find a job,” said Veronica Garcia, a 4Cs case coordinator. “If they have a job, then they can find an apartment. They can keep moving forward in their life.”

As she watched her grandson Sir’Kenneth Smith lobby for another go on the smoothie-making bicycle (pedaling powered the blender), Lawanda Jackson, a Caritas Center resident for the past two weeks, said, “If you need help with anything, players are all in front of you here and they’re just as humble as mama’s homemade pie. Whatever you need, they have the information. It’s very illuminating.”

Former Santa Rosa City Councilman Ernesto Olivares handed out bags holding utensils, bento box containers and water bottles to parents.

“We have so many families that are unhoused, and that’s not OK. And we own that as a community,” Olivares said after the event. “These are our community members. These are our residents, even though they may not have a permanent house right now. And we have an obligation to help each other.”

Santa Rosa Mayor Natalie Rogers said the event — and Caritas Center itself — was an example of the kind of fruitful collaboration needed to address homelessness, adding, “I’m so grateful our community has these resources, and I know we need more.”

Speaking about the children present Thursday who are currently experiencing homelessness, Rogers said, “I hope this is just a small part of their journey.”

Another key goal, said organizers, was to connect families experiencing homelessness with community leaders like Olivares, Rogers, Santa Rosa Police Chief John Cregan, Santa Rosa Fire Chief Scott Westrope and Sonoma County Supervisor Chris Coursey, among others, in a way that was perhaps entirely new for most.

”It’s important for the kids and families because they feel like they’re left out. They feel alone. They don’t feel respected by the community,” said Toni Abraham, Catholic Charities’ program manager for youth and family services. “Inviting these folks lets the families know, the children especially, that they’re important. It’s really about bridging that gap.”

When Abraham spotted Nathan Somersall and his fiance, Maura Contreras, talking over dinner to Rogers and Cregan, she was thrilled.

“That’s what I want to see,” she said, “that interaction, that engagement.”

Somersall and Contreras spent much of the past four years homeless.

“We were doing drugs and running the streets,” Contreras said. Often during that time, their daughter, Marlene, was with them. At other times, she would stay with grandparents.

Now both have been clean and sober for seven months. They’ve lived at Caritas Center for a month and are studying to be peer-support counselors. Marlene, 10, is to attend Strawberry Elementary School. On Thursday, she picked up her backpack and got roses painted on her face.

The event, said Contreras, who was volunteering in the kitchen, “really makes us feel like we matter.”

As Thursday’s event wound down, Somersall recounted highlights from the conversation with the mayor and police chief.

“I’m going to be honest with you. I was always (at) the opposite end of the law,” Somersall said. “So shaking a cop’s hand as a man in society, it’s a different feeling.”

Somersall put his hand on his chest and added, “He said he was ‘really proud’ of me. I’ve never heard that from a cop before. And we told the mayor our story. Just how our life has changed. And she said I’m ‘inspiring.’ I’m lost for words. Damn.”

