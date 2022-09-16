Bad Bunny eats at Bay Area's Sol Food ahead of Oakland show

Ahead of his sold-out performance in Oakland on Wednesday, global superstar Bad Bunny and his entourage stopped by the Bay Area's much-adored Puerto Rican restaurant Sol Food for a meal.

Sol Food owner Sol Hernandez told SFGATE that the Puerto Rican rapper and singer walked into the San Rafael eatery on Monday holding his own glass of wine. He ordered the mofongo con camarones — prawns doused in a garlicky tomato sauce and served over mashed green plantains with avocado.

Bad Bunny's crew included some 80 other people — which may sound like a lot, but Sol Food is used to crowds. The San Rafael location is so popular that it's not unusual for people to be lined up out the door on a sunny Saturday. In the Bay Area, people cross bridges to sip on large mason jars filled with sparkling limeade and devour bowls of pink beans studded with green olives.

Hernandez said his team took the surprise visit in stride.

"Everyone ordered and fit in wherever we had seats, inside and out," Hernandez wrote in an email to SFGATE. "Some people ordered from our takeout location next door at La Bodega."

Sol Food staff were over the moon to see the singer who has climbed the charts with his electric reggaeton and Latin trap hits.

"This was a huge surprise for all of us, and until this moment, everyone at Sol Food and beyond are so happy and excited," Hernandez wrote. "It made our year! The experience was amazing, everyone in his group were very nice, respectful, humble."

Sol Food posted an image on Instagram of the star wearing a Louis Vuitton scarf and sunglasses, and posing with staff.

Bad Bunny played at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland as part of a U.S. stadium tour with with Grammy-nominated DJ Alesso.

Sol Food has locations in San Rafel, Mill Valley and Petaluma.