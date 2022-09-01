Bail hearing set for mother in Santa Rosa toddler’s fentanyl death

A bail hearing will be held next month for the mother of a 15-month-old Santa Rosa girl believed to have died from ingesting fentanyl.

The hearing for Madison Bernard, who appeared in Sonoma County Superior Court in Santa Rosa Thursday morning, is scheduled for Sept. 21.

She and the child’s father, Evan Frostick, are each charged with murder and child endangerment and remain in custody without bail.

Sonoma County Deputy Public Defender Lynnette Brown is representing Frostick and said she may file a motion for reduced bail depending on further investigation.

Both defendants are scheduled to enter a plea hearing on Sept. 26.

Bernard, 23, and Frostick, 26, are charged in May 9 death of their daughter, Charlotte.

The Sonoma County Coroner’s Office determined Charlotte died from “acute fentanyl intoxication.”

According to the coroner’s report, released in July, Bernard used fentanyl and went to sleep while drugs and paraphernalia were on the bed she shared with Charlotte inside their Sonoma Avenue apartment.

Investigators believe Charlotte ingested the fentanyl by touching it and then possibly put her hands into her mouth or on her eyes.

Bernard and Frostick were arrested May 9 but authorities released them days later pending further investigation into Charlotte’s cause of death.

The Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office filed charges Aug. 4 and both defendants were scheduled to appear in court that day.

Frostick showed up and was taken into custody, but Bernard was absent.

A judge said he was advised Bernard had tested positive for COVID-19 and issued a warrant for her arrest.

She surrendered days later but officials never specified why she missed the Aug. 4 hearing.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi