Balcony collapse at Daly City home; four injured, including two children

DALY CITY — Four people, including two children, were injured Friday when a balcony collapsed at a two-story home, fire officials said.

The extent of the injuries to the four was not known immediately. All four were taken by ambulance to a trauma center, according to a statement from the North (San Mateo) County Fire Authority.

Emergency crews were called to the two-story, single-family home in the 400 block of Westmoor Ave. about 1:07 p.m. fire officials said.

A Daly City building inspector was called to the scene for an investigation of the home.

Fire crews remained at the scene for about an hour. No firefighters were injured.