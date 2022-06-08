Ballot count like waiting for verdict, Sonoma County judicial candidate says

Waiting for the outcome of a tight Sonoma County judicial race that may not be available until Friday, at the earliest, is much like waiting for a jury to reach a verdict, one candidate said.

“There’s not much you can do at this point but just hope for the best,” defense attorney Joseph Passalacqua, 60, said Wednesday afternoon.

Early results show he has a narrow lead over civil litigator Oscar Pardo, 49, in the closest race to come out of Tuesday’s Sonoma County primary elections.

The Sonoma County Registrar of Voters reported late Tuesday that Passalacqua had 50.76% of 49,762 votes to Pardo’s 49.24%.

A difference of 760 votes separate Pardo and Passalacqua, who said he’ll keep busy at work while the rest of the ballots are counted. He added Wednesday that it’s too early to say whether he’ll seek a recount if results shift in Pardo’s favor.

Passalacqua commended his opponent for running a strong campaign and Pardo was equally complimentary Tuesday night when results began coming in.

He acknowledged Passalacqua comes from a well-known family that includes his brother, Stephan, a former Sonoma County district attorney. Pardo said he was happy to be in a tight race with a prominent opponent.

“Whatever happens at the end of this race, I’m proud of it,” he said Tuesday night.

Pardo and Passalacqua are vying for one of two open judicial seats in Sonoma County Superior Court.

The second race ended with a clear winner Tuesday night.

Laura Passaglia McCarthy will be the newest judge on the Sonoma County Superior Court bench, prevailing Tuesday in a landslide over defense attorney John LemMon.

Early returns showed the 42-year-old court commissioner had 81.89% of the vote to LemMon’s 18.11%, with 50,545 votes counted.

“One hundred percent of the votes is what matters, but it looks like we’re trending well,” Passaglia McCarthy said late Tuesday.

Sonoma County Registrar of Voters Deva Proto projected turnout of about 50% among the county’s 304,022 registered voters. That represents approximately 152,000 ballots.

As many as 95,000 ballots may still need to be processed. Proto said the county received a large number of mail-in ballots Tuesday and more came in Wednesday.

Judicial races are rare and typically reach ballots when a vacancy coincides with a general election. Sonoma County’s last election to fill a seat on its superior court bench was in 2010.

Superior court judges, who can also be appointed by the governor, serve six-year terms and must then run for reelection. Tuesday’s races are for seats vacated by judges who did not run for reelection and each had two candidates.

Pardo, who has handled contract disputes, class-action lawsuits, civil sexual assault cases and civil rights claims, also participated in community organizations such as Los Cien Sonoma County.

Passalacqua has been a trial attorney for 34 years, primarily focusing on criminal defense. His experience also includes family law, juvenile law and personal injury law. He founded the Shoes 4 Kids nonprofit, which finds footwear for children in need.

Passaglia McCarthy was sworn in as a Superior Court commissioner in October and presided over misdemeanor cases in the criminal division. She has experience prosecuting domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking cases in Alameda County and later Sonoma County.

LemMon was a member of the Sonoma County District Attorney’s staff and Deputy City Attorney in Sonoma before launching his practice for civil and criminal defense cases. He was also a temporary Sonoma County judge from 1993 to 2011.

He ran unsuccessfully for election to the bench in 2000 and 2010.

