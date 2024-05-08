Body of final victim in Baltimore bridge collapse found

The body of the sixth and final victim who died in the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore was found Tuesday, officials said, bringing to a close a difficult salvage mission after the country's deadliest bridge collapse in more than a decade.

The victim, José Mynor López, 37, was a member of a work crew that had been filling potholes on the bridge when it was struck on March 26 by the Dali, a container ship on its way to Sri Lanka that apparently lost power after leaving the Port of Baltimore.

Five of his co-workers also died in the collapse, though it took six weeks to find all of the bodies. Two other workers were rescued from the waters in the hours after the collapse.

All of the men who died were immigrants, from El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Mexico. López was from Guatemala and had come to Baltimore for a better life, his brother, Jovani López, said. He was married with two young children, a boy and girl, Jovani López said.

"With heavy hearts, today marks a significant milestone in our recovery efforts and providing closure to the loved ones of the six workers who lost their lives in this tragic event," Col. Roland L. Butler Jr., superintendent of the Maryland Department of State Police, said in a statement.

Gov. Wes Moore, in a statement, offered prayers to the friends and families of the six men who died. "We remain steadfast in our commitment to enduring support and will forever remember the lives of these six Marylanders," he said.

The Dali is still sitting in the Patapsco River under an enormous piece of the bridge. Authorities have announced a goal of restoring full access to the channel by the end of May.

